I like to perform when there are challenges, says Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja picked a wicket against Bangladesh. (Source: AP) Ravindra Jadeja picked a wicket against Bangladesh. (Source: AP)

Team India’s premier allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has revealed that he likes to perform in challenging conditions and it brings out the best in him. Ahead of the upcoming tour to Sri Lanka, Jadeja revealed that in favourable conditions it is not much fun to bowl and he rather enjoys the challenges.

“I like to perform when there are challenges. In cricket when you get easy performances or easy wickets then it’s no fun, but when you have to fight and perform in challenging conditions then that feeling is something else.”, Jadeja said and added, “The good thing is that whatever new experience is added to the team, it is good for us. Hopefully, whoever new comes in the team, they will share their experiences and we will get to learn from them. Cricket is such a sport that you get to learn something from someone every day. I will also try to learn from their experiences by talking to them,” said Jadeja when asked what he expects to learn from the trio.

Speaking about the different formats of the game, Jadeja said, “I think T20 is a good platform for youngsters. When I played in the IPL in 2008 for Rajasthan Royals, it was a good platform for me to showcase my talent and the selectors would notice me. “The young players who come from Under-19 or players who don’t get an opportunity elsewhere they get an opportunity in the IPL. If they perform well then they can make it to the top.”

Recalling his struggle in the initial period, Jadeja said, “It is very tough to play for India, especially considering where I come from. Jamnagar is a small city but cricketers have come from there before also.

“When I started cricket, we didn’t have good facilities in Jamnagar so I had to arrange everything myself if I had to play a match on Saturday or Sunday. I used to prepare the wicket myself and then try to arrange for the money to purchase the cricket balls for the match.

“I don’t think these things happened to the players in the other cities that you had to yourself prepare the wicket or purchase the ball,” he recalled.

“Those things motivate me a lot even now. My aim since the start was that I wanted to play in the blue jersey. I always wanted to play for India and when I used to see the team playing in blue, I also felt that I should be a part of the team and play for India,” he quipped.

