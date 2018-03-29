“I lied, I am very sorry for letting everyone down” says Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft

Australia’s cricket player Cameron Bancroft is escorted by police officers to the departure area at OR Tambo International airport in Johannesburg. (Source: AP) Australia’s cricket player Cameron Bancroft is escorted by police officers to the departure area at OR Tambo International airport in Johannesburg. (Source: AP)

Suspended Australian opener Cameron Bancroft, who has been charged of ball-tampering, spoke to the media at the WACA in Perth after returning from South Africa.

Here is what he said:

“I want to say that I’m very sorry … I’m very disappointed and I regret my actions … It is something I will regret for the rest of my life. All I can do is ask for forgiveness … I will do my best to contribute to the community”

“I lied. I lied about the sandpaper. I panicked in that situation and I’m very sorry … I feel like I’ve let everyone down in Australia. The thing that breaks my heart the most is that I’ve given up my spot in the team for free. People know I worked so hard to get to this point in my career and to have given up that chance for free is devastating.”

“I have never ever been involved in tampering with the ball (before now) and it clearly compromises my values and what I stand for as a player and as a person. It’s so big because the action of doing it is completely wrong. For me to carry that out in front of world cricket and to be seen breaking the laws of the game, not playing within the spirit of the game, it’s completely how cricket shouldn’t be played.”

“It’s going to be a really long road particularly for myself to earn that respect back but for me that’s the most important thing.”

