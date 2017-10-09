I know opportunity will come knocking on my door as I haven’t done too much wrong: R Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin was picked in 15-member squad of Tamil Nadu side for Ranji Trophy season. (Source: AP) Ravichandran Ashwin was picked in 15-member squad of Tamil Nadu side for Ranji Trophy season. (Source: AP)

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has addressed concerns of not featuring in the ODI setup of the Indian team and said that he is unruffled by the omission and knows that soon an opportunity will come knocking on his door.

“I know one day the opportunity will come knocking on my door because I haven’t done too much wrong. When I get that opportunity, I’ll probably rise to the occasion.”, Ashwin said according to a report in cricbuzz.

On being asked whether he will fit into the scheme of things of skipper Virat Kohli, he said, “The day I become a decision maker, I’ll probably be in a better position to answer that question. I’m not a decision maker, as of now. I have never played for the crowds. I enjoy my game and even if I am playing a fifth-division match, I’ll enjoy it a lot. The atmosphere doesn’t matter. Obviously, I’ll raise my game to the occasion but I definitely love playing the game so I am not missing anything at all.”

On being asked whether he is addressing the issue of his fitness levels, Ashwin reiterated, “I’m a man of the system. Any system put in place I strive to the best of my abilities to try and match up to it. Every leader has his own vision of how to bring the team about, and this is the vision of the current leadership group. It’s very important to respect it. If I was a leader, I would expect everyone else to respect it.”

“I have been doing some great conditioning ever since I missed the IPL (Indian Premier League). I have trained pretty madly. I am completely in compliance with whatever they do,” he addded.

“I would have loved to bat higher in a one-day game and try to do justice to my potential… but you never know. I have a fair number of years left in me as a cricketer. I never rule anything out and I never take anything for granted.”, Ashwin concluded.

