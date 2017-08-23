I know I will get my opportunity again, says Abhinav Mukund

Abhinav Mukund played a fine knock of 81 in the recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP) Abhinav Mukund played a fine knock of 81 in the recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)

After putting up a relatively decent performance in the recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka, Indian opener Abhinav Mukund has claimed that he is confident of getting another opportunity.

Speaking to the TOI, Mukund revealed that it was not a new thing for him to go back to domestic cricket and score runs and again make a comeback.

“It’s not a new thing for me to go back to domestic cricket, score heavily and come back. I’m all set for the season ahead. Whatever opportunities I get, I want to do well. It’s not like I was dropped because of bad performance. It’s just that I had to make way for a regular. I think people in the team have an idea of what I can do now. That’s a good place to be in. I should take it forward from this and keep scoring runs so that I am always in the reckoning.”, Mukund said.

Expressing disappointment at missing out on the chance to open even after scoring a fifty, Mukund said, “Obviously, it was disappointing to miss out. But the current Indian team is such that you have to make way for the regulars. There were players who sat out even after scoring a 300 (Karun Nair); that’s how the team is and that’s why we are the No. 1 side in the world. I understood it. Kohli and Shastri said they loved my commitment and were pleased with my efforts on the field and with the bat. I know I will get my opportunity again.”

Mukund also spoke about his post on social media where he addressed the issue of racism and revealed that he had been facing such comments for long. “I understand that people from Chennai or down south are generally dark in complexion. I don’t understand how trolling cannot be taken seriously. My teammates supported me. People could relate to what I said. In fact, a couple of ex-cricketers from Chennai did call me and said they too had faced such comments and that they were glad I came out. I wanted to make a statement so that people take it seriously. I think they have.”, he concluded.

