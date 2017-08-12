I know I am an aggressive batsman so I would rather get out that way: Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan scored his 6th Test century for India. (Source: AP) Shikhar Dhawan scored his 6th Test century for India. (Source: AP)

Ever since Shikhar Dhawan has made a comeback in the longer format of the game he has endured a phenomenal run of form. With yet another hundred in the third Test, Shikhar Dhawan scored his third century in Test match cricket in Sri Lanka and second in this series. This is the first time that such a feat has been accomplished by an Indian opener since Rahul Dravid did it in 2011.

After the end of the day, Dhawan spoke at the post match press conference and said, “We were playing our shots and got out, it was not as if we were getting out because of the wicket or anything. After that, the Sri Lankan bowlers bowled well and pulled the match a little bit on their side,”.

“We got a good start and still feel at the end of the day 329 is a good score.”, he added.

Speaking about his dismissal, Dhawan said, “I know I am an aggressive batsman so I would rather get out that way (pull to square leg) than getting out in the slips and being defensive because that is not my natural game.”

The duo of Dhawan and Rahul forged a phenomenal 188 run stand. Commenting on it, he said, “When we were 75-80, we didn’t talk to each other but each batsman talks to himself. He can see that 100 is not far away. Each batsman has his own plan on how to get there. Some like to do it in singles, with less risk. I know if I can hit a bowler, I go on that basis.

As India ended the day at the score of 329/6 Dhawan reiterated that it is a good score despite the sudden collapse. “It’s not that it has happened for the first time. We got a good start and still feel at the end of the day, 329 is a good score. Those are batting now are capable of scoring big runs and it’s a wicket where it is not spinning but it doesn’t have bounce.”, he said and added, “So it’s not easy to score runs out there and even outfield is not that quick. When Sri Lanka come out to bat, we are going to make sure that we squeeze them hard and not give away easy runs.”

