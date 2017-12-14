I just wanted to bat and bat, says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma said that he is having the best year of his career. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Rohit Sharma said that he is having the best year of his career. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Rohit Sharma said that 2017 has been the best year of his career. “I would say this year has been the best year for me as a cricketer. I have been hitting the ball well,” he said. Rohit Sharma’s fortunes in international cricket has seen a marked improvement in 2017 after intermitent performances in the past couple of years saw him being axed from the Test team. He recently marked his return to the longest format of the game with a century against Sri Lanka and now scored a third ODI double century in Mohali.

Rohit Sharma said that it becomes difficult for bowlers to get the batsman once he goes past 100. “It is very unlikely that bowlers are going to get you out post 100,” he said, “I just wanted to bat and bat. The thinking was why not get another 100 after the 100.”

“I keep telling myself that if an opportunity arises, I have to be ready for it. What has happened in the past, I have no regrets. The future is bright. The last five six months that has been the mindset,” said Rohit, who is the stand-in captain for the three match ODI series against Sri Lanka in the absence of Virat Kohli.

Although he remains a vital cog in the Indian limited overs set up but he has not enjoyed similar success in Test cricket. The 100 he recently scored against Sri Lanka was only his third. “I wanted to be ready for Test matches. I knew the combination which we play, five bowlers sometimes and sometimes four, I may play or may not. I just have to prepare myself in a way that I am playing every game be at my best,” he said.

Records tumbled after Rohit turned it on between the 40th and 50th over of the Indian innings. No batsman has got more than one double hundreds in ODIs while he has now scored three. “I am just trying to convert as many starts as I can, I know it is not going to happen all the time but when it happens, I try to make most of it,” the stand-in skipper quipped.

Rohit said that he is not thinking about the upcoming South Africa tour and is concentrating only on this Sri Lanka series as it is his first as captain. “I am someone who doesn’t look too far ahead so I won’t be talking about what we have to do in South Africa. I have been appointed captain for the first time, so I am only thinking about this series,” he said.

Rohit started the innings slow, playing second fiddle to Shikhar Dhawan and his 100 came off 115 balls. He then raced to his second hundred in a mind numbing 35 deliveries. “That is the style of my play,” he said.

