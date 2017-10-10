I hope Asad Shafiq can go all the way and win the match for us: Mickey Arthur

Along with skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, Shafiq forged a record partnership to bring Pakistan back into the game. (Source: File) Along with skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, Shafiq forged a record partnership to bring Pakistan back into the game. (Source: File)

Chasing 317 on a tricky wicket and that too on the final day’s play will require a lot of character from Pakistan batsmen. This is why Pakistan’s coach Micky Arthur has pinned his hopes on middle-order batsman Asad Shafiq to guide his side to victory. Along with skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, Shafiq forged a record partnership to bring Pakistan back into the game.

“I see it with a lot of relief that we eventually see the partnership. They’ve both played very, very well. We were saying at tea time it has a bit of a Gabba feel about it, when we chased and Shafiq got 137. It had the same feel. I am so pleased for Shafiq because he’s worked so hard and we know he’s a quality player and he showed the skills tonight. I thought he was very good. I just hope he can go all the way for us tomorrow.”

“I didn’t think I’d be sitting here talking about that at 6pm. It was a really good session. These guys double their partnership, we’ll win the game. I think there are seven overs to the new ball, so if we can cash in on those seven overs, put a little bit of pressure on, it could be a good ending.”

“We just worked through the problem (with his run-up), that was all. He bowled well. He ran in, got a bit of rhythm and did the job for us. So that was quite pleasing, especially when we were one quick bowler down. He stood up for us in the second innings.”, Arthur concluded.

