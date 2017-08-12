I have to make most of my chances and aim for an India call-up, says Siddarth Kaul

Siddarth Kaul was among the highest wicket takers during the series involving India A, South Africa A and Afghanistan A. (Source: BCCI) Siddarth Kaul was among the highest wicket takers during the series involving India A, South Africa A and Afghanistan A. (Source: BCCI)

Seamer Siddarth Kaul, who played a big part in the IPL campaign for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, has endured a fruitful campaign during the series involving India A, South Africa A and Afghanistan A which was conducted in South Africa.

Siddarth Kaul was among the highest wicket takers in the series with 8 wickets. Speaking to the hindustan times in an interview, Kaul revealed that his efforts were also appreciated by coach Rahul Dravid who lauded him for his ability to swing the ball.

“Rahul Dravid sir appreciated the way I bowled in the series. He is a tremendous teacher and a great observer. He lauded the way I swung the ball both ways,” said Siddarthand added, “He said that I bowled similar to Bhuveshwar Kumar in the series and if Bhuvi paaji could be in the Indian team, I could be too. It was important for me to maintain consistency after IPL and deliver the goods in South Africa.”

Commenting on his stint in the IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad, he said, “In IPL you have a lot of established cricketers around you. So sometimes you have to bowl according to their vision. Pandey bhai gave me all the freedom and told me to bowl to my plans. He believed in my abilities which further increased my confidence.”

Speaking on the recently concluded A-tour, Kaul said, “We got quick as well as flat wickets during the competition. It was a challenge to adjust to the changing conditions and bowl accordingly. I need to perform like this and maintain consistency. Also, there is no substitute for hard work. I am going to take part in the local Punjab cricket tournaments and aim to retain a berth in the India A team for a tour to New Zealand in coming months. I want to bag a place in the Indian ODI team.”

“Rahul Dravid sir’s words are running in my mind. I should make most of the chances now and aim for an India call-up. I want to do it for him,” he concluded.

