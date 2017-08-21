I have the hunger to go further than next Ashes series: Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad not only seems hopeful about the upcoming Ashes series but also expressed his desire to the play the next one in 2019. (Source: AP) Stuart Broad not only seems hopeful about the upcoming Ashes series but also expressed his desire to the play the next one in 2019. (Source: AP)

With over 700 wickets between the two, Stuart Broad and James Anderson form one of the most successful opening bowling combination in recent times. With the upcoming Ashes series, Stuart Broad not only seems hopeful about the upcoming sereis but also expressed his desire to the play the next one in 2019.

According to a report in cricket.au.com, expressing hope to play in the next Ashes series, Broad, said, “Oh God, yes, I hope so. I’ll be just turned 33. Jimmy is 35 now so I’d certainly hope my performances will keep improving to be a part of that Ashes for sure.

“I’m not someone who looks too far ahead because I think it slows you down as a performer. This winter is a hugely exciting one because I think that series is going to be a belter with two teams that look really similar. But obviously, I have the hunger to go further than that.”

Commenting on senior partner James Anderson, “To be fair, Jimmy is bowling as well as I’ve seen him bowl. He’s turned 35 but I don’t think I’ve ever seen him challenge both sides of the bat as consistently as he has done this summer. Fielding at mid-on and mid-off to him, I feel like he is in the game all the time. He’s not bowling bad balls, he looks in a rhythm that’s awesome. Long may that continue.

“He is taking regular wickets, both LB and bowled and nicking off. That’s a great place for him to be. Look, he’s going to be crucial for our chances this winter for sure and hopefully he can keep that rhythm going because he is picking up wickets at a huge speed at the moment and, not only will he be looking at 500, he’ll be looking way past that the way he is going.”

Broad also spoke on his current fitness and longevity, Broad said, “I’m 31 now and still feel like I have quite a bit of cricket left in me. I’m loving the energy around this team, I’m loving being part of it. At 31 I’ve hopefully, touch wood, got a few more miles in the tank.”

