I have seen God, he bats at number four for India: Top 10 quotes legends of world cricket have said about Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar was widely regarded and revered by his cricketing peers as the greatest batsman since the Australian legend Donald Bradman. (Source: File) Sachin Tendulkar was widely regarded and revered by his cricketing peers as the greatest batsman since the Australian legend Donald Bradman. (Source: File)

India’s Sachin Tendulkar was widely regarded and revered by his cricketing peers as the greatest batsman since the Australian legend Donald Bradman. On his 44th birthday we take a look at the thoughts of all those legends who revealed their notions about Sachin Tendulkar.

I never saw myself play, but I feel that this feller is playing much the same as I used to play – Sir Donald Bradman

When you play against Sachin you almost want him to get a few runs just to see him bat – Mark Waugh

He has been a genius when it comes to ability, a Trojan when it comes to work ethic and manic when it comes to his focus – Sir Viv Richards

He can play that leg glance with a walking stick also –Waqar Younis

What he has done is set a benchmark for future generations which, probably, would be almost impossible for anyone to emulate – Rahul Dravid

Nothing bad can happen to us if we’re on a plane in India with Sachin Tendulkar on it – Hashim Amla

I have seen God. He bats at number four for India – Matthew Hayden

Sachin is a genius. I’m a mere mortal –Brian Lara

There are two kind of batsmen in the world. One Sachin Tendulkar. Two all the others – Andy Flower

I am fortunate that I’ve to bowl at him only in the nets – Anil Kumble

First Published on: April 24, 2017 4:56 pm

