I have nothing more to say: Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble stepped down as India coach. (Source: Reuters) Anil Kumble stepped down as India coach. (Source: Reuters)

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said that it was important for the team to maintain the sanctity of the dressing room and everyone respected Anil Kumble. The captain also added that Kumble has said what he wanted. Kumble had stepped down from the post of India head coach after declaring that the captain had reservations about his style.

He posted a long message on Twitter explaining his decision. On Thursday, Kohli explained his side but did not reveal anything about what transpired between the two. Kumble, meanwhile dodged any new questions.

“I have said what I wanted to, have nothing more to say,” Kumble was quoted by NDTV. “I am too seasoned. You will get nothing out of me.”

In his first press conference after Kumble stepped down, Kohli said that Kumble will always be respected as a cricketer.

“Obviously Anil bhai has expressed his views and he’s taken the decision to step out and we will respect that decision. It’s something that has happened right after the tournament. One thing for sure is that I’ve had 11 press conferences that have happened during the Champions Trophy.

We have created a culture over the last 3-4 years that whatever happens in the change room, we’ve tried to maintain the sanctity of the change room throughout. That is what the whole team believes in. For us that is paramount. I’ve always respected that and we have continued to maintain that as well. As I said, it’s his opinion which I respect. I have total respect for him as a cricketer and what he’s achieved as a nation. All the years that he’s played. That’s no taking away that aspect of him at all. And we all respect him totally,” he said.

