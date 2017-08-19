I never felt that Anil Kumble was strict, says Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha was part of India’s team that beat Sri Lanka recently. (Source: Reuters) Wriddhiman Saha was part of India’s team that beat Sri Lanka recently. (Source: Reuters)

India Test wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha has said that contrary to some of his teammates, he did not felt that the former India coach Anil Kumble was “strict.” Kumble had to resign from the post after differences with team India skipper Virat Kohli.

Kumble, who called the relation with Kohli as untenable, resigned in June, just after India’s Champions Trophy 2017 campaign where they lost to Pakistan in the final in England.

“I did not feel that (strict) way. As a coach, he had to be strict in some way or the other. Some have felt he is strict, some have not. I have never felt that way under Anil bhai,” Saha said in Kolkata.

Saha, who returned home from Sri Lanka after the recently concluded Test series, compared the styles of Kumble and current head coach Ravi Shastri.

“Anil bhai always wanted us to score big — 400,500 and 600 and felt that the opponent can be bowled out within 150-200. That’s not always possible,” he said. “Ravi bhai, on the other hand, always tells us to go for the kill. Go out there and hit the opponent out of the park. This is the only difference I could see. Rest, both spoke positive stuff. When Ravi bhai was director, he was aggressive. In his new stint, he seems to have become more involved.”

The 32-year-old praised captain Kohli and said that he is improving with time and he connects with a lot of players in the team.

“He is improving with time and his association with players has increased. We dine together and go for outings together. He is always mingling with us, which I see as a plus point in him,” the Bengal stumper said.

Talking about the Sri Lanka series, he said that the temperament of the hosts was weak from batting point which helped India.

“Their temperament was weak from the batting point of view, which helped us. One session they held fort but we knew they would run out of patience in the next session, that helped,” he said. “That is still three months away. They will prepare well and we have to hold on to our form.”

Saha also thought the combination with Bengal and India teammate Mohammed Shami has been a good one.

“It’s great that Shami is continuing to be aggressive after coming back from injury. It is good for him and the team. He always creates a wicket-taking opportunity.

“He swings the ball and gets the outside edge and I take the catch. We have been doing that for Bengal too,” said Saha.

