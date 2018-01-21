I have learnt the lesson of being responsible while on England duty: Alex Hales

Alex Hales scored a fine 57 on Sunday. (Source: AP) Alex Hales scored a fine 57 on Sunday. (Source: AP)

England batsman Alex Hales has learned his lessons in a hard way and revealed that getting dropped from the side had hurt him massively. This was after he was involved in a bar brawl outside a Bristol nightclub in September and was interviewed under caution by the police.

Speaking to the reporters in Sydney, Hales said, It hurt massively at the time, to miss two games for something that happened off the field. It is disappointing and it will make me enjoy my time in an England shirt a hell of a lot more moving forward and cherish every moment I get on the field.

“In terms of going out in the middle of a series, that is the lesson I have learned from that incident. It is about being responsible when you are on England duty,” Hales added.

“You have eyes all over you and that brings responsibility on and off the field responsibility on and off the field is something that will be coming into my game going forward. It has been a long few months but it is great to be back out here,” he recalled.

Looking forward, Hales maintained that his goal will be to contribute to the team’s success. “Hopefully I can put that stuff in the past and now I’m looking forward to hopefully contributing to a series win. Some runs on a personal level would be great but being out there makes you realise you should cherish playing for England and the last couple of games have been really enjoyable.”

Meanwhile, an outstanding hundred from Jos Buttler secured England a 16-run win at Sydney and the ODI series victory against Australia on Sunday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd