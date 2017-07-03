I have great bonding with Australian players, says Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has scored 56 runs in four innings so far in India’s tour of West Indies. (Source: AP) Shikhar Dhawan has scored 56 runs in four innings so far in India’s tour of West Indies. (Source: AP)

Shikhar Dhawan has been in tremendous form with the bat. And after finishing as the highest run-scorer in the Champions Trophy, the left-handed batsman has carried his form to the Caribbean soil as well. He has scored 156 runs in four innings which included two fifty-plus scores. Leading the five-match ODI series 2-1, team India will look to win the final and the fifth one-day international after suffering an 11-run defeat on July 2.

Speaking about his debut against Australia, Dhawan said, “I was nervous when I walked out to bat. I had decided to bat calmly but the fours keep coming. The body was not ready to play a defensive game. So, I thought let’s play aggressive cricket only but smartly. And I ended up creating a world record.”

When asked about being pledged by Australians, Dhawan said, “I don’t remember of any sledging on that day. And I was in my zone. But we know how good sledgers Australian cricketers are. And I have a great bonding with them. However, there have been many instances when a lot of sledging was done.”

Sharing his experience against Former Australian captain Michael Clarke, the left-handed batsman said, “I played a cover drive. So he collected it and returned it vvery hard. But when I played the same short next time, he was not able to collect it.”

Recalling an instance where the Indian opener and Shane Waston were involved in a banter during an ODI series against India and Australia, he said, “Watson bowled a ball which hit me at ribs. It was paying a lot and he asked me if I was enjoying the pain. And I had to take it. So, when I came to field, I mimicked him, something he didn’t like it.”

“But everything is fair in love, war and cricket,” he concluded in a video while interaction with cricbuzz.

