I have got to be more cautious and have more smarts about how I go about things: Chris Lynn

Australian power hitter Chris Lynn has claimed that his shoulder injury won’t change the way he bats, but diving around in the field is something that he has to be careful about. It maybe recalled here that Lynn had gone under the knife last month after his third serious shoulder injury in the past two years.

Speaking to the News Corp, Lynn said,”Longevity was why I took that option to have the operation. It’s a short-term loss for a long-term gain.

“They (career ending) are words you don’t want to hear but they are down that path. “I’ve got to be more cautious and have more smarts about how I go about things.

“I am zero or 100 but there are times I have to reel it back and get another 10 years out of my career. We’ll see how smart I am in the next 12 months.”

Meanwhile, Lynn hasn’t given up hope of playing in this summer’s extended BBL season.

“I’d love to get back (for the BBL) and walk out in front of the Gabba again. It’s something I get really excited and nervous about as well,” Lynn said. “My fingers are crossed for the Big Bash.”

Stating that the surgery will ensure that he has to be careful while diving in the field, Lynn added, “It has been frustrating but it was the right decision to get it done. I want to play through tournaments and hopefully, make a mark and be fully fit for 12 months.

“I want to put the shoulder injury to bed. I want to go back to enjoying my cricket and being pain-free. I have to change my dynamic slightly but I won’t be changing the way I bat. I need to be more cautious in the field. Running around on the boundary is not an option. I might have to stop a few with the boot.”

