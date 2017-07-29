I have gained a lot of confidence from ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Veda Krishnamurthy

India lost to England in final of ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. (Source: AP) India lost to England in final of ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. (Source: AP)

India women’s cricket team entered the final of the recently concluded Women’s World Cup but ended on the losing side after going down to England at Lord’s. India batswoman Veda Krishnamurthy, while talking to BCCI.tv, explained what she felt after losing the World Cup final.

“To be frank, firstly I would say that when we started the World Cup we never thought about playing the final. Our initial goal was to play semi-final. But when we made it to the finals we told ourselves that we are going to put everything we can to get to that cup. But being so close and not been able to win the tournament was really heartbreaking. After all sobbing and crying, we realised that we should be proud of what we have done. No one expected us to play finals and to be able to play the final at big events is a really great achievement for our team.”

Veda didn’t play in the initial stages of the World Cup and admitted that she was analysing her own game to be ready for any situation that comes in front of her.

“Having not being played the first three games was really frustrating for me because since this being my first World Cup I was really excited and I was looking forward to play. I got time to analyse my game. I was discussing the situations I will be getting in.”

Talking about her batting style, Krishnamurthy said that she is pretty confident about her stroke-making and can execute her natural style once she gets her eye in.

“Whenever I get into bat with Mithali she says play for 2-3 overs and then play your own game. When I play with other batters they always say the same thing. The way they speak suggests me that they have the confidence in me that I can accelerate whenever I want to accelerate. They just tell me to understand how the wicket is and what the bowler is trying to do. I just try to get myself in and start playing my shots because when you have a little self-doubt you lose your wicket so I was trying to be as much confidence as I could be to execute those shots.”

“I have gained a lot of confidence from World Cup to go further for the next tournaments that we play. I can get as many runs in the last 10 overs so it gives me a clear picture of what I have to do.”

Mentioning about playing the final at Lord’s, the Indian cricketer suggested that she has gained a lot of experience from this tournament.

“Playing finals in Lord’s in such a huge crowd. Apart from playing in Lord’s everything else was first time for me. It was really a nice and proud moment in such environment. What I will take back from the finals is that if I would have analyzed the game a bit more probably we would have been the winners today. This is a learning process for me. I would take this as an experience.”

