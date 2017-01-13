I have demitted my DDCA vice-president’s post, says Chetan Chauhan

The former Indian opening batsman said that he had completed nine years as the vice-president of DDCA and as per rules had to leave the post. (File) The former Indian opening batsman said that he had completed nine years as the vice-president of DDCA and as per rules had to leave the post. (File)

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan has relinquished his post as the vice-president of the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict on January 2 and 3. “I clarify my position that I have demitted my office of vice-president of the DDCA in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict on January 2 and 3. I had completed my nine years as office-bearer and as per norms I had to relinquish office. Post January 2, I had refused signing any document official or financial as it would have been contempt of court,” Chauhan told PTI on Friday.

“In fact, I was not very frequent at the Kotla for last one and half months bit post SC order, I have completely withdrawn myself from any business related to the DDCA. If the new set of eligible office-bearers need any clarification, I am always happy to help out. But that is “if” they need me,” said Sunil Gavaskar’s longest serving opening partner.

Chauhan expects that DDCA’s High Court appointed observer Justice Mukul Mudgal will soon conduct elections and also put out a list of eligible office-bearers.

“DDCA needs to have elections soon. Justice Mudgal I hope would release the list of who all are eligible as per Supreme Court ruling. I believe a few more senior office bearers will also cease to operate. The audited accounts need to be submitted as a meagre amount I believe is left in DDCA coffers. The thing that makes me happy is that Delhi’s U-19 team has made it to the final of the Cooch Behar Trophy,” he concluded.