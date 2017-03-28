I have been in my own bubble and have let my emotions slip. I apologise for that: Steve Smith

Australia’s captain Steven Smith and India captain Virat Kohli shake hands after India won their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Dharmsala (Source: AP) Australia’s captain Steven Smith and India captain Virat Kohli shake hands after India won their fourth test cricket match against Australia in Dharmsala (Source: AP)

Despite Australia conceding the Border-Gavaskar trophy to India, visiting skipper Steve Smith was proud of the way his men stood up to the task. The home side took a stranglehold on the 4th Test match by dismissing Australia for just 137 in their second innings, leaving them just 106 for victory. Apart from a few hiccups in the first hour of play on day four, India cruised to victory courtesy of a fine innings by KL Rahul and an aggressive batting display by captain Ajinkya Rahane.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony Steve Smith said, ” It was a magnificent series. One of the best I have been a part of. Credit to India, they are a fantastic cricket side, particularly in their backyard. If you give them a sniff, they will take that. For Australia, this is the toughest conditions for us. To challenge them so much, I am proud.”

However the Aussie skipper was also quick to put in a word of apology for some of the controversies that erupted. ” I have been pretty intense throughout this series. I really wanted to do well for the team. At times I have been in my own bubble and have let my emotions slip. I apologise for that.”

Speaking about where the visitors went wrong in the final Test, Smith said,”The middle session yesterday, when you lose five for 70, you put yourself behind. Credit to India. Umesh was fantastic. They have all been fantastic. A lot of people wrote us off. They said it was going to be a 4-0 whitewash. I am proud of the way we have competed. We have probably let a few moments slip. Against India you can’t do that. What an amazing ground. The wicket was a good one. Pace and bounce, that’s what we like. It suited spinners as well. If you are willing to bat time, you can get runs.”

