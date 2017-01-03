I have been disgusted for the past few months: Justice Lodha

Anurag Thakur Anurag Thakur

On the day the Supreme Court ordered the removal of BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke, Justice RM Lodha, the man who headed the panel that recommended reforms, sounded relieved. Speaking to The Indian Express, he spoke about his displeasure over BCCI’s stubborn stand over the last few months and expressed optimism about the future of Indian cricket.

So finally, now do you think your assignment is over?

I wish it is over. The last few months have been disgusting for us (the Lodha committee). We thought that once the Supreme Court passed the order, it would get implemented. Now, that the final order is passed and Mr Fali Nariman and Mr Gopal Subramaniam have been given the task of suggesting names of administrators, I guess our task is over. I haven’t read the order, but I am guessing our role is over.

Why do you say the committee was disgusted?

See, once the CJI passes an order, there is no way anyone can defy it. For the past few months, we have witnessed how BCCI wasn’t doing what the SC asked in the order. No citizen or institute can go against the order of the country’s highest court.

Do you think the BCCI was trying to delay things?

When we made the recommendations, we expected opposition from the BCCI. When we submitted our report, it was recommendatory.

Thereafter, the court heard the BCCI. They for months argued the matter. After an elaborate and detailed hearing, the SC pronounced their verdict on July 18, 2016. Once the verdict was pronounced, the report got merged into the verdict, it got a seal of approval from the SC. BCCI had a battery of lawyers, so I was surprised the way they were reacting.

Don’t you think it will be very difficult to implement the reforms in all state units? Do you think there can still be impediments for the new panel?

After SC’s terse order today, I hope every unit will implement the SC order.

Do you think the fans should breathe easy, is their game in right hands?

It is a good day for cricket in the country. The fans don’t need to worry.