I have been told to rest after Champions Trophy as part of workload management, says Jasprit Bumrah

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been left out of the upcoming West Indies tour. Bumrah revealed the reason in a recent interview where he said that he was advised to take some time off as part of his workload management. It was not due to fitness issues.

“I am totally fine, they (selectors and team management) have told me to take rest. I am fully fit and there are no niggles. I am not disappointed. I have been doing things that I have been told to do.”

Bumrah has been bowling beautifully in the ongoing Champions Trophy and speaking on it he said that the ball has been reversing which has helped his cause. “Well, it was a good day. The ball in the end was reverse swinging so that also helped. It always feels good when rhythm is going well. So whenever you are able to contribute to the team’s success, it’s good,” Bumrah said and added, “Dot balls help build pressure so even if you are not getting wickets, somebody from the other end is getting wickets and the job is done.”

Commenting on his ability to bowl yorkers at will, Bumrah further added, “It is not an easy delivery to bowl. You have to work hard. I always try and emphasize on having specific net sessions on ‘death bowling’. It is similar to length balls –the more you practice, the better you get at it.”

Meanwhile, on rivals Pakistan making it to the finals, Bumrah had a word of caution, “I am not at all surprised to see them (Pakistan) in the final. You never know anything can happen on any day. On their day, they can beat any side in the world. You can’t be complacent that now we are in finals. There are no easy games and you have to give them respect.”

