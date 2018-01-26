I have an incredible amount to offer to England’s one-day setup: Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen has been playing T20 cricket since being dropped after the 2013-14 Ashes. (Source: Twitter) Kevin Pietersen has been playing T20 cricket since being dropped after the 2013-14 Ashes. (Source: Twitter)

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has revealed that he would like to be involved in the one-day set up of the current English side in the role of a coach. With his T20 career coming to an end, Pietersen has gone on to say that he has a lot to offer to the England limited-overs side and hence would love to be involved with the Three Lions.

“Of course it would be nice to have a connection. I have an incredible amount to offer. It is wasted that English cricketers do not benefit. They still come to me and ask for help. That is happening and I love that. To be involved with this young one-day set up would be nice. I would like some involvement because I love the way they play. It is so good.”, cricbuzz quoted him saying.

“I just love the attacking nature. It is brilliant to see they are playing the way we should always have been playing. We have always had the players, it was the system. It is lovely they have a free reign to go out there and fail which is magnificent,” he added.

Lauding the ECB’s new eight-team regional tournament which is expected to kickstart a couple of years from now, Pietersen said, “If you have free-to-air then it is going to be a massive hit,” he said. “We get 1.2 million people watching (Big Bash League) games every night. It is incredible. You are not going to get those numbers on satellite television.”

“Something has to be done to look after our game in the UK because at the moment it is dying. The problem is they do not have any proper heroes. They don’t have a Freddie Flintoff, who was born on free-to-air. There were 12 million people watching the 2005 Ashes.

“Guys like (Joe) Root, (Ben) Stokes and (Jos) Buttler should be big stars. They should be able to walk down the street and everyone recognise them, but they don’t. What I’ve realised is that you think you are a big wig in the cricketing world but when you jump away from it nobody knows who the hell you are. You get so caught up in the cricket bubble.”

