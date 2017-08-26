Only in Express

I have a lot of admiration for Dale Steyn, says Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc has praised Dale Steyn as the Proteas speedster prepares to return from shoulder injury

Australian pace bowler Mitchell Starc has praised Proteas pacer, Dale Steyn and said that he is one bowler whom he admires despite being a rival.

Speaking to The Unplayable Podcast, he said, “He’s taken so many wickets, he’s done it in all conditions. He’s not the biggest or strongest bloke but he’s played a lot of cricket, taken a lot of wickets, bowled fast for a long time and unfortunately, it’s starting to catch up with him. For someone like that (I have) a lot of admiration for.

With the return of Dale Steyn, South Africa will be rejuvenated. However, that is not the only player who will be returning to the setup. Former skipper Ab de Villiers also returns to the side. It may be recalled here that de Villiers had renounced captaincy from all forms.

“Following this recent break, I really do feel refreshed and revived. I want to get back on the field and I have today assured the national selectors that I will be available for selection in all three formats of the game during the coming season. There is plenty of hard work ahead in the nets and I must prepare properly, but I will be ready to play, if required, from the middle of October onwards.”

