I had informed Sourav Ganguly about Greg Chappell’s email to BCCI, says Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag says he informed Saurav Ganguly about Greg Chappell's email to BCCI.

Virender Sehwag was probably one of the first people to find out about the infamous email that the then-coach of India Greg Chappell wrote to BCCI against Sourav Ganguly in 2005 during Zimbabwe tour. The former India opener said that he oversaw Chappell typing the mail and informed Ganguly about it.

Speaking at the launch of Boria Majumdar’s book ‘Eleven Gods and A Billion Indians’, Sehwag narrated the story and said, “I used to take rest while fielding. I need a break of minimum five overs. I always told the umpire that I had a bad stomach and used to leave the field. So Greg was writing his email and I was sitting next to him. I saw he was writing something to the BCCI and I went and told Dada about it. I told him he is writing something to the BCCI and it’s something serious.”

Sehwag also said that it was Ganguly and coach John Wright who pushed him to open the innings in one-dayers back in 2002 during India’s tour of England. “I asked Ganguly ‘why me?’ He said that ‘you have batted as an opener in ODIs and you have enough experience there’. So my next question was Tendulkar has opened for a decade and you (Ganguly) started as an opener in 1998. So why can’t you guys open and I can bat in the middle order.”

“They said if you want to play Test cricket, this is the only place. Don’t ask questions, if you want to do it (open) then do it, otherwise sit on the bench. So then I said, Dada please just promise me if I fail as an opener in 3-4 games, you will give me a game in the middle order and he said ‘done’. Then I told John Wright to see that he fulfils his promise.”

And the rest is history. Speaking about Ganguly and Dravid’s reaction on his first match, he said, “In my first game I scored 84 as an opener at Lord’s. Tendulkar, Ganguly and Dravid told me that ‘you’re the stupidest’ and I asked why. They said nobody has scored a hundred in their first game at Lord’s and you missed it. I said I at least scored 84 and I was happy with that.”

