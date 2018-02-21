I felt let down that my commitment was questioned, says Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay was dropped from the squad for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy Group ‘C’ League for not reporting for Thursday’s match against Mumbai. (Source: AP) Murali Vijay was dropped from the squad for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy Group ‘C’ League for not reporting for Thursday’s match against Mumbai. (Source: AP)

India Test opener Murali Vijay has expressed disappointment on being dropped from his state team’s squad for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Earlier, this month Vijay had opted out for Group C encounter against Mumbai citing “shoulder pain”. Thereafter, The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) took the decision of leaving Vijay out of the remainder of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

“I just feel sad for whatever that has happened. Things could have been handled better. I’m set to talk with the TNCA officials soon and I feel things will be fine,” he said in an interaction with TOI.

“I felt let down that my commitment was questioned and I was hurt. I love playing for Tamil Nadu and take a lot of pride in representing the state. My dream is to win the Ranji Trophy for TN and I’m confident it will happen,” he added.

Reflecting on his performance in South Africa, Vijay said, “”In all the Tests, I had got in, played a few balls and had a look at the wicket. It all boils down to shot selection, which happens at that level. There were also good bowlers, bowling in the right channel and the pitches were a little difficult. I hope to apply the experience I had gained in the future tours,” said Vijay.

Earlier, a TNCA official was quoted by ESPNCricinfo saying that they were unhappy with Vijay’s attitude after he failed to report to the ground.

“How can we find a replacement at the last minute? Vijay didn’t report to the ground and neither did he inform the selectors about his injury. It was very disappointing to say the least,” ESPNCricinfo quoted a TNCA official saying.

“This isn’t the first time something like this has happened,” a top TNCA official said before adding “The selectors weren’t even inclined towards picking him in the four-day squads [for the Ranji Trophy] in the first place because of issues with his attitude and general aloofness.”

