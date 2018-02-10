I feel we have started another journey with the Test team, says Rangana Herath

Rangana Herath picked up four wickets to help Sri Lanka win the match. (AP) Rangana Herath picked up four wickets to help Sri Lanka win the match. (AP)

Veteran Lankan off-spinner Rangana Herath has hailed the Islanders victory over Bangladesh in the second Test match at Dhaka on Saturday. This was after Sri Lanka dismissed the Tigers or 123 in their final innings chasing an improbable target of 339. Herath was the pick of the bowlers with a brilliant spell of 4/49. In the process he also became the highest wicket-taking left-arm bowler, surpassing the great Wasim Akram (415). After the triumph, Herath expressed happiness and said that he now foresees a better future for the Lankan Test side.

“When Sanga and Mahela left the team, it was a lot of runs [that left as well]. Now, for the last three years later we are rebuilding the side… but now I can see the proper team with youth and experience, especially Roshen, Dananjaya and Kusal Mendis,” cribuzz quoted Herath saying.

“Not only this one, even when we played in Dubai we won 2-0 against Pakistan. Had a bad series in India. So, all in all, I feel we have started another journey with the Test team and hopefully we can continue with that,” Herath added.

Complementing young Akhila Dananjaya for his spell, the left-armer added, “It’s good for Sri Lanka cricket. I would like to congratulate him (Dananjaya) for taking eight wickets on debut. I have seen him a lot even when he was starting, he played for Sri Lanka at the age of 18 in the 2012 World Cup. So I can see a better and bigger future in him.”

