I feel we have a very good chance of winning this time in South Africa, says Wridhhiman Saha

Team India’s wicketkeeper in Tests, Wridhhiman Saha is confident that his side is ready for the challenges that lie ahead during the South African tour. Saha, who is currently missing out on the semi-final between Bengal and Delhi due to ill health, also believes that India has a very good chance of winning a test series in the rainbow nation, a feat no other Indian team has ever achieved.

“The way we have been playing the last 2-3 years and if we do our things right like the way we have been doing, I feel we have a very good chance of winning this time,” he said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Speaking about the lack of preparations for the tour, Saha said, “Since we were in a hurry to go home, we really didn’t have any kind of team talk about the South Africa tour after wrapping up the Test series (against Sri Lanka) in Delhi.”

“There hasn’t been any specific preparation. The pitch or conditions in Pune won’t be similar to South African pitches so there is no point thinking too much about it,” the 32-year-old said before adding, “The bounce will be different in South Africa. So the Eden Gardens Test helped in giving us an idea about the conditions. Once you start training there (South Africa), you get used to the bounce and movement,” said Sah

However, one area of concern which remains for the Indian team is the abysmal catching in the slip cordon. During the Test series against Sri Lanka the likes of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan dropped several catches. However, Saha is not fretting about this aspect and said that it is part and parcel of the game. “Dropping catches is part of the game. The best fielders too drop catches,” Saha said.

“We don’t have any fixed or designated slip fielder as of now. But the slip fielders have an understanding among themselves. We know who is stronger on which side and stand accordingly. It’s (finding out the right slip fielders in South Africa) a process since we all practise slip catching,” he concluded.

