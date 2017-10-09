I expected a bigger fight from Bangladesh, says Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis-led South Africa beat Bangladesh in the second Test. (Source: AP) Faf du Plessis-led South Africa beat Bangladesh in the second Test. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh suffered a disappointing loss in the 2nd Test against South Africa. On a track conducive to bowling the Bangladesh batsmen found it difficult to bat and were consistently troubled by the short pitch delivery. This led to opposition skipper Faf du Plessis claiming that he expected a better fight from their Asian rivals. He also had a word of advice for the Tigers and said that they must get rid of their fear from short pitch deliveries.

“The last year or two you could see they were a high-quality Test team, so I expected a bigger fight. I didn’t expect them to win the series, but I expected there would be sessions in the game where we would have to be absorbing a bit of pressure because they do have skill.”, du Plessis said.

“But with that, you have to just say that our team did it better. If they tried to put pressure on us, we responded positively and aggressively and basically five or six overs after that we were back and dominating the game.” he added.

“It’s simple but it’s hard because the bounce is uncomfortable. You have to get rid of the fear of the short ball and once you have a good plan on how to counter that, then you will get better.”, he further added.

On Bangladesh’s lacklustre effort with the ball, he said, “Bangladesh don’t have tall bowlers. In these conditions you need bowlers who are a bit taller and who can get a bit more bounce. hen there’s control. That was lacking from Bangladesh in this series. As a batting unit, we felt that every over there was a boundary you could score, so control is very important. Bounce and pace is what you need when you go to South Africa or Australia.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd