Expect James Anderson to play a big part in Australia, says Stuart Broad

England fast bowler, Stuart Broad has backed fellow seamer James Anderson to play a big part during the upcoming Ashes Test series. Anderson, who is heading towards the fag end of his career, has seen a lot of questions being raised over the past few weeks over his efficiency in the Australian tour.

Speaking to the reporters, Broad, said,”I’m very confident. The last couple of years he’s averaging 14 or 15 with the ball in England, so we know how dangerous he is when the ball’s moving around like that. But when we go to Australia, the wobble seam he bowls is a great weapon to have in Australia – take (Australia’s) Stuart Clark as an example. We’re certainly fortunate to have him going strong and I certainly expect him to play a big part in Australia.

Responding to a query as to whether Anderson would play the role of a coach as well, Broad said, “That was suggested really sarcastically by Jimmy in the changing room,” said Broad. “It would be a tough one for him because he’d have to mit to himself in the mornings which wouldn’t be easy! Jimmy is almost a bit of a bowling coach anyway with his great experience.”

Together Broad and Anderson have led the English pace attack from the front for a considerable period of time and claimed more than 700 wickets together. Commenting on the partnership Broad revealed he would love to continue it for long and hoped they would scalp 1000 wickets between themselves. “It’d be pretty special, but we’d have to see how long the old bloke (Anderson) wants to go on for. I’ve been lucky to bowl at the other end to him and I know if I hadn’t done, I wouldn’t have as many wickets as I have got.”

