I don’t watch Sri Lanka national team anymore: Arjuna Ranatunga

Sri Lanka are currently playing India in a Test series at home. (Source: AP) Sri Lanka are currently playing India in a Test series at home. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka’s former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga says the administration of the game in the country is “disgusting” and he has stopped following the national team for this reason.

“Sri Lanka Cricket and the manner in which it is being administered and managed is so disgusting that I don’t watch our national cricket anymore,” Ranatunga was quoted as saying by a local news outlet ‘Ceylon Today’.

Sri Lanka is currently engaged in a three-Test series with India, which will be followed by five one-dayers and a T20 International. The hosts have already lost the opening Test by 304 runs at the Galle.

They had earlier gone down to a n unfancied Zimbabwe in a home Test series, a new low for the island nation which won its first and only ODI World Cup title in 1996.

Ranatunga said he preferred watching the recent England-South Africa Test series, which England is leading 2-1 with the fourth Test scheduled to start from August 4.

Ranatunga, who played 93 Tests scoring 5,105 runs, and 269 ODIs accumulating 7,456 runs, said he would be writing to the President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe about the need for the reinstatement of the Interim Committee to manage Sri Lanka Cricket.

