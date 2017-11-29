Don’t think there’s anything too drastic I have to worry about, says Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja-led Australia ‘A’ sdie boycott South Africa tour. (Source: AP) Usman Khawaja-led Australia ‘A’ sdie boycott South Africa tour. (Source: AP)

Concerns surrounding Usman Khawaja’s ability to play spin have been perpetual but it once again reared its head during the first Test at Brisbane. This was after Khawaja was dismissed to England off-spinner Moeen Ali. However, the southpaw is unwavered about it as he is positive about turning things around and doing well in the series.

“Sometimes you just get out. It’s cricket, it’s always going to happen.It doesn’t really bother me too much but I have a pretty simple game plan – watch the ball and hit it. I don’t think there’s anything too drastic I have to worry about, it’s one game,” Khawaja said while speaking to reporters.

“Every time I go out there I watch the ball and score runs, I’m going to do exactly the same thing going forward. In Australia, spin is always a scoring option. You see a spinner on and you’re quite happy, “he added.

On the upcoming Adelaide Test, the left-hander said, “The fasties, the big nasty quickies are always the dangerous one, especially in a pink ball game when it’s doing a bit. We all welcome it, we’re all ready for the challenge.”

Meanwhile, Australia coach Darren Lehmann isn’t fretting about Khawaja’s dismissal either. “He missed that one against Moeen and hopefully, he doesn’t do that again. He’s been the form batsman for us in the Shield comp, so one knock doesn’t make a summer,” Lehmann pointed out.

