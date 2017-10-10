I don’t think Ben Stokes can play for England right now: Kevin Pietersen

England had included Ben Stokes in the Ashes squad. (Reuters Photo) England had included Ben Stokes in the Ashes squad. (Reuters Photo)

Former England all-rounder Kevin Pietersen has claimed that Ben Stokes should not be allowed to travel for the Ashes after he was arrested for allegedly getting involved in a brawl in Bristol.

The incident came to light after a 45-second video surfaced on the internet showing Stokes getting involved in an ugly fight.

Reacting to it, Pietersen said, “I can hardly watch the bit at the end, it is horrendous. That 45-second video is brutal. The more you watch it the more shocking it is. I have watched it with some influential leaders in business and the general view was, ‘you cannot represent your country with a video like that going around’. It is a view I agree with.

“Whether you like it or not, you become someone that people look up to. Someone that kids look up to. You cannot play for your country if you carry on like that. You cannot represent that badge.”, Pietersen added.

Stating that Australia will be a tough place to tour, Pietersen also reiterated that Stokes might fight it difficult to settle in. “Australia is a hostile place and I don’t think with his personality, at least from what we have seen, I just don’t think it will work in Australia. Not this time. I wanted to look for excuses because I really like Stokesy and love watching him smash it.”

“As a bloke he is one of the real good guys in the dressing room. He is a funny guy, just the heart and soul of the dressing room. I want to feel sorry for him. The world has seen this video. You cannot walk on proud as punch representing your country after this.”

“Whatever the rights and wrongs of the case, I just don’t think you can play for England right now. People get fined and suspended for bad timekeeping, swearing, for appealing too much. I don’t think that you can represent your country in the next Test match after that.”, he concluded.

