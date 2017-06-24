I don’t think Anil Kumble did anything wrong, says Anshuman Gaekwad

Anil Kumble (R) had said that captain Virat Kohli (L) had reservations with his style of coaching. Anil Kumble (R) had said that captain Virat Kohli (L) had reservations with his style of coaching.

There have been many speculations about the reason behind Anil Kumble’s resignation from the post of India’s head coach and not travelling with the team to West Indies for the ODI series. Many believe that he gave the players a dressing-down after India lost the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final against Pakistan.

But, former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad said that there is nothing wrong in Kumble talking hard to his players after the defeat.

“I don’t know what happened there, but if I have to make an opinion based on what has been reported in the media, I don’t think Kumble did anything wrong. As coach of the team, he was bound to feel disappointed with the way the team lost. Wins and losses are part and parcel of the game, but Kumble must have been disappointed with the manner of the defeat and he must have said something. He is bound to because as a coach you are involved in the game as much as a player is,” he was quoted by Mid-day.

“Different individuals have different ways of functioning. Someone else may have waited and talked later, but Kumble perhaps didn’t. Someone perhaps would have liked to be a bit methodical, but here Kumble was perhaps instinctive — nothing wrong in that,” he added.

Echoing Gaekwad’s words, former India captain Ajit Wadekar said that the timing of Kumble’s outburst was not wrong. Wadekar was coach-cum-manager of the Indian team from 1992 to 1996

“When I was the Indian team’s manager, he came across a very sincere and hardworking individual. I am sure Kumble must have been frustrated and must have said whatever he wanted. I see nothing wrong in the timing. I am not sure what kind of contract he has with the BCCI. Sometimes, the manager or coach reports the conduct of the team to the Board after a tour or a tournament is over, but I don’t think even the BCCI should have any restrictions on the coach speaking his mind whenever he wants to,” he said.

