I don’t see a place for the CoA in the BCCI in the long term, says Vinod Rai

Vinod Rai is hopeful that the eventual decision will be well-received by everyone. (Source: Express Photo) Vinod Rai is hopeful that the eventual decision will be well-received by everyone. (Source: Express Photo)

Vinod Rai, chairman of the Supreme Court-appointed four-member Committee of Administrations (COA) panel has stated that he does not see a long-term place for the CoA in the BCCI.

In an interview to old ESPNcricinfo, he said,”It is still a long haul, but that ends in October. I am very realistic because I don’t see a place for the CoA in the BCCI in the long term. We want to provide a structure to the BCCI. It does not have one right now. It is run by individual styles. It is personality-oriented. We will put a structure in place and ensure that there are systems that will make this structure work.”

Commenting on the state association, Rai said,”Each one of them has a viewpoint and all of them have filed cases against the recommendations,” he said. “I told them one fine day the court might wake up and throw every objection out and just say, ‘You don’t want to convene the AGM? Okay, [new] constitution is adopted. Full stop.’ Then they are stuck.”

“I told them when they still had the time why don’t they think and then the COA will tell the court that out of the say 20 recommendations, 18 are adopted. The court might just accede or may not, but at least you will give the court the impression that by and large, you have accepted the recommendations.” he further added.

Rai said the CoA recently met state associations to address their concerns about the Lodha Committee recommendations. On the meet, he said,”On May 6 was the first time I was meeting the state associations. So that was my opening gambit, to say to them, ‘Look, we need to be in conversation with each other.’ They are all positively oriented, thinking people. The only thing is their thinking and their perspective was exceedingly narrow,” Rai said. “They just did not know that there was an ICC governance model and a finance model. And the finance model, as far as we are concerned, is crumbs.

“I told them if the BCCI members had decided to withdraw from the ICC on the basis of the differences between the governance model, the CoA will back them. But not on the finance model. You cannot put Indian cricket at risk.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd