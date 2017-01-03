I don’t qualify for BCCI president post: Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly made it clear that he is not running for th epost of BCCI president. (Source: file) Sourav Ganguly made it clear that he is not running for th epost of BCCI president. (Source: file)

Former India captain and Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday denied he’s a frontrunner to become the Board president after the latest turn of events at the BCCI.

Dismissing the suggestion that he was running for the post of BCCI president, Ganguly said at CAB office: “My name is coming up unnecessarily. I don’t qualify. I have just completed one year (as the CAB president) and have got two more years left. I am not in the running (for the BCCI president’s post).”

Asked whether the CAB would implement the Lodha Committee’s reforms, Ganguly said the association had no option but to obey the SC order.

“We are having an office-bearers’ meeting tomorrow (Wednesday) where we will decide on the future,” he said.

The CAB has called a meeting tomorrow to discuss the way forward.

The CAB chief said even though several of the present officials would be ineligible to contest in the association’s polls, there would be others to fill the void.

Ganguly said CAB would hold its Special General Meeting only after the conduct of the third ODI between India and England at the Eden Gardens on January 22.