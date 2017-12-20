I don’t need to speak to selectors, my job is to score runs: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir maintained that he does not need to talk to selectors and the day he loses motivation he will stop playing cricket. (Source: Express Archive Photo) Gautam Gambhir maintained that he does not need to talk to selectors and the day he loses motivation he will stop playing cricket. (Source: Express Archive Photo)

After enjoying yet another successful season in the domestic circuit, veteran Gautam Gambhir has declared that he is no mood to give up on the playing the game and is looking forward to continuing doing what he does best, that is, scoring runs. Stating that a return to the national side is not something he is concerned about, Gambhir maintained that he does not need to talk to selectors and the day he loses motivation he will stop playing cricket.

“Keep scoring runs, that is what you can control and you can do. You can’t control things which are not in your hands. The only thing you can control is to get a bat in your hand, go out there, perform and score as many runs as possible,” Gambhir said in an interview with PTI.

“That is what you are meant to do and that is what I am trying to do. This year is no different from what I used to do last year. The motivation is exactly the same. The day I don’t feel the same I will not hang around,” the southpaw said before adding, “I don’t speak to the selectors and I don’t need to speak to the selectors. Ultimately, my job is to score runs and that is what I only focus on.”

In the current Ranji season, Gambhir has scored 632 runs but he is not the one to bask in the glory. “We reached the finals so obviously the achievement is great. Hopefully, we can go one step ahead and win it after 10 years which is going to be great.”

“So far it’s been decent. Obviously, when you get 600 plus runs it’s good. The most important is that you have contributed in the games which are very crucial as well, whether it was the quarterfinal or the semi-final. As a senior player, you have to be good in the crunch games and there is still one more game to go,” he said.

Despite Delhi’s recent success, Gambhir does feel that it still has a long way to go before matching sides like Mumbai and Karnataka.

“I don’t like mentioning about one or two because it’s unfair to mention one or two names. Most of the guys have grabbed their opportunities and that is why we are where we are. I don’t believe in talking about individuals in a team sport. People have done well, people have taken their opportunities and that is a good sign for Delhi cricket,” he said.

“Let’s see how we do next year because the follow-up year is very important and that is what will show where you stand. Any team can have one good one season but ultimately it is the consistency that really matters,” Gambhir signed off.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App