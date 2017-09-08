I don’t need to prove myself… If I have to make a comeback, I will, says Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina hasn’t featured in an ODI for India since October 2015. (PTI Photo) Suresh Raina hasn’t featured in an ODI for India since October 2015. (PTI Photo)

Suresh Raina has seen extremities in his sporting career. Hailed as the fittest player once, questions were asked about his fitness recently. He was once seen as a key member of India’s limited-over teams but has been out for a while now. Once seen as reticent figure, he is now very active on social media. In an interview, Raina tells The Indian Express what Tendulkar taught him, about his social-media activities, and his comeback goals.

You are very active on social media these days, be it pictures, gym-videos… What’s the reason for the change?

I just want to tell people that I am working hard and I am not the thanda type. I always believed in hard work. 60% is your hard work and 40% is your luck. Look at Yuvraj, he did the same, he worked very hard and came back. Sachin Tendulkar told me very nice thing other day, sab achha hai, you don’t need to prove anyone. You have done so much, you just need enjoy your cricket. I always made with high intensity. I know my chance will come.

There has been criticism of you from some quarters that you try to please everyone.

Who am I pleasing? It’s my account, I’m doing all hard work. Sometimes we express things which we want to. It’s my life and am enjoying it. I have been exploring so many things in life now. You can’t make everyone happy, sometimes you have to see ke aage kya hai (what’s there in future). Social media is used by everyone now and it’s an important tool. Look at the Indian team, everyone posts selfies. It’s not only me who is active on social media.

Recently, I brought a trainer from Holland to Uttar Pradesh so that the youngsters can explore this at an early age because after all they will also play for India one day. I feel if things are fine at the grassroots level than there will be no problem in the future. We came from hostel where in name of fitness we did so many things. Kabhi baltiyaan utha rahe hain, kabhi eenten. (Sometimes we would be lifting buckets of water, sometimes bricks). Sometimes, we would be doing discus-throw, and at times, we would just run. I just want the youngsters to be more professionally trained.

You recently spent time with Tendulkar, what did you work on?

I was feeling low in between, so I messaged him one day saying, ‘I want to come to Mumbai. Can you spend sometime with me?’ Despite his busy calendar he spared some time for me. I spent a few days with Sachin paaji, I practiced with him for three hours daily. He told me I am batting well, my feet are moving nicely. I’m looking more compact. I saw the videos, my head position is coming nicely.

Does it helps to have someone who can tell where you are going wrong?

You have to make small tweaks now and then. As sometimes you don’t realise that your game has changed. That is why you need someone who can tell you that you are going wrong this way, or you are doing good in this area. I remember the last time when I went to England, I had few sessions with Sachin paaji and I scored hundred in first game in England. Paaji is the most technically right cricketer and his words are always precious. I remember Ravi bhai (Ravi Shastri) coming to me in England and saying, ‘You are looking good, everything seems to be going well”.

There was a lot of talk about your fitness sometime back. Reports stated that you failed the yo-yo test and that is why you were not picked for the Indian team?

It was all made up by media. If I had failed any test, I would have been told by the board and the trainer. It will be unfair for me to talk about it. For four to five months, I have really work hard on my fitness. I have lost more than five kilos. My flexibility has improved. You will have to see it on the field, or else you will say I am just talking.

You were once the fittest cricketer and now you are doing all these things to prove yourself.

I don’t need to prove myself to anyone. When I started to play cricket there was no Facebook, Twitter or wifi. Our performance only spoke about us. Mera soch is clear, aaj nahi to kal, kal nahi to parso, parso nahi to narso, I will get the thing I want (My thinking is clear; if not today, then tomorrow, or day after…) And it’s only due to hard work. I am a very workaholic person, I like to work hard. That is my passion. Chance mileage to chhodana nahi hai.

Where do you see your future in Test cricket?

I don’t know whether I will play Test cricket. I am only looking after my process. We have the Duleep Trophy now and a full season is left. The more I do well, things will clear thereafter. Hard work always pays. In 2007, I was injured and missed nearly more than one and half years of cricket. I still made a comeback, touch wood I am hopeful now too.

What will be your approach in the Duleep Trophy? Will we see you playing T20 style?

I will approach it as you approach a four-day game. The more you stay at the crease, there are more chances of getting runs. I have been watching my old tapes. There are a few points Sachin has told me, I will try them.

You have been repeatedly snubbed in the recent India selections.

Selection is part and parcel of the game. 12 saal hogaye, 230 ODI hogaye. If I will have to make a comeback, I will. As I have always said, it’s important to work hard behind the scene. God will give you what you want.

