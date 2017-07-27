I don’t need any extra motivation as far as cricket is concerned: Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 153 and stitched crucial partnerships with Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane. (Source: AP) Cheteshwar Pujara scored 153 and stitched crucial partnerships with Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane. (Source: AP)

Any extra motivation to perform in Tests? Whenever I play cricket, at the international or first class level, I enjoy this game. I don’t need any extra motivation as far as cricket is concerned. I love playing this game, I love my batting. Whenever I get the opportunity to score some runs or do something on the field, I always like that challenge and I am always very well prepared. I trust in my preparation and work hard on the same. Whenever there is a challenge, I am always up for it.

Take on Pandya the batsman? I think he is a very good all-rounder. When it comes to his batting, he is trusting his strength. The way he was batting, I think that’s how he should be batting even going ahead. This was the right situation for him, the way he bats. He could dominate the bowlers, he could play his shots. When he is playing with the tail-enders, that’s the way he should be playing. He has showcased that even at the highest level. Being an all-rounder it always helps because we need someone who can bowl 10 overs in a day if there is an opportunity. He is the perfect all-rounder for us.

How you prepared in between Australia and Sri Lanka series? I played about four County matches which always helps. When I have time in between the matches and if I am not part of the IPL, I prefer to play some County matches. It gives me exposure to playing in different conditions, facing different bowlers and playing County cricket is always challenging. You never get easy runs… most of the times you are playing on challenging wickets. As a cricketer, it teaches you a lot. The technique improves and when you come to play international cricket again, you have some experience of playing some first-class cricket and always in touch with the game.

Attacking spin will help in the series? If you start well, it always puts opposition on the backfoot. When you are playing international level, you still expect them to fight back and we won’t take them lightly. We would like to stick to what we want to do and that was the reason for our success in the home season. We stuck to our strengths, stuck to things which we wanted to and excelled as a team. When you start off well, opposition is always on the backfoot. As Indian batsmen, we have enough exposure to spin in domestic circuit. All our batsmen are batting well. Even lower-order like Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin, Saha, Hardik, all of them can bat well. We all bat well against spinners.

Take on hundreds on challenging wickets: As a batsmen you always want to perform well on challenging wickets. The wicket at SSC (in 2015) was more challenging than this one. When you score a hundred on such wickets, it is more satisfying than this one. I always enjoy scoring hundreds

