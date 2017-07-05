I don’t necessarily see James Anderson as a certainty in playing XI in Australia, says Ian Chappell

James Anderson is expected to lead the English attack. (Source: Reuters) James Anderson is expected to lead the English attack. (Source: Reuters)

Former Australian skipper Ian Chappell believes that veteran England fast bowler James Anderson might not find his spot secure in the side and night be tested by the upcoming youngster

Speaking to The Unplayable Podcast, Chappell said, “I think he’s got a lot to prove in Australia and what he’s shown so far he might be lucky to hold a spot in Australia.”

(New ball partner Stuart) Broad’s got a better record than him in Australia. “Broad’s style of bowling is perhaps better suited to Australia and then when you’ve got (Chris) Woakes and (Ben) Stokes, I like the look of Mark Wood, Jake Ball is a pretty reasonable (fast bowler), they’ve got a lot of good young quicks around so I wouldn’t see James Anderson as a certainty in the (team). “I think he’ll come to Australia but I don’t necessarily see him as a certainty in the XI.

Former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy says Anderson has “underachieved” in Australia, and that the swing bowler has failed to adapt to the red Kookaburra ball used in the Antipodes. “I think he’s even said that in the past,” Healy said on The Unplayable Podcast when asked if Anderson’s troubles in Australia start with the foreign ball. “Then it’s a real Test of his stamina to bowl long, long spells in hot old Australia where the ball doesn’t swing for long when it’s brand new and doesn’t reverse as much as his England one (ball) reverses later on in the innings.

“That Dukes ball gives the bowler a lot more pleasure than the Kookaburra ball – it’s hard slog, flatter seam, not swinging as much. “You need to have some stamina and endurance and he hasn’t. “Basically, they come out here after their summer, so it’s hard work. “Whenever an Australian team goes to England or and England team comes to Australia they can sometimes be tired, especially the fast bowlers. “(England) will be managing him as best they can to see if he can cause some trouble in Australia.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Top News Tubelight box office collection day 12: Salman Khan film to have worst second week after Veer