I don’t like the way I have been treated, says Darren Bravo

After a controversial tweet by West Indian batsman, Darren Bravo on board president Dave Cameron led to his expulsion from the side, the southpaw has now come up and challenged the board – Cricket West Indies – to prove that he was the one to post the message.

It may be recalled here that in the tweet, Bravo had deemed Cameron as a ‘big idiot’. This saw Bravo head home from the tour.

Bravo’s contract was also revoked and since then the board and the player have been involved in an ongoing legal tussle.

Earlier, Dave Cameron spoke to the Caribbean television network Line & Length and said, “What Darren Bravo has to do first and foremost is take down the tweet,” Cameron said. “Every day that tweet is an infraction. Secondly, he needs to accept that he has done something wrong and then we can move forward from there.”

Bravo, however, said, “Even though you saw a tweet on my account, on my Twitter account, no one actually asked me if I did that. No one asked me any, anything. Up to this day, no one has called me and asked me anything. So it has been very disappointing.”

“I have given up so much for West Indies cricket and the way I have been treated is like, my efforts and my energy and my whatever went all down the drain. And I don’t like the way I have been treated. Yes, I want to play Test cricket, but I have to make decisions, as I said about my family and stuff like that.” Bravo said.

