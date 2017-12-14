I don’t have power like AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, MS Dhoni… have to manipulate field: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten 208 at Mohali was studded with 12 sixes. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten 208 at Mohali was studded with 12 sixes. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

For someone who has made hitting sixes look ridiculously simple, Rohit Sharma says he relies more on his timing and the gift of manipulating the field, rather than brute power. His unbeaten 208 at Mohali was studded with 12 sixes, but the Indian captain for the limited-overs leg of the Sri Lanka series thinks otherwise.

“I like to analyse situations and conditions which were initially not easy. I wanted to play out the overs. I am not someone like AB de Villiers, Gayle or Dhoni. I don’t have that much power. I have to use my brain to manipulate the field, and stick to my strength which is to hit through the lines,” he said at the post match press conference on Wednesday. “Hitting sixes is not easy, trust me. It comes from lots of practice and hard work. Nothing is easy in cricket, when you watch it on TV, it may look simple. But today, I was trying to manipulate with their field setting, by playing those scoop shots, which I believe has been my strength.”

Rohit said what pleases him was the fact that the three double centuries have helped India register comprehensive wins. “The first double century came against Australia after the series was locked 2-2, while the second was also crucial as that also had come against Sri Lanka and more importantly, it was a record score. Even this one is special, because of the circumstances in which it had come. We were 1-0 down in the series, and after our loss in Dharamsala, I was keen to do well as a batsman and help my team. So, this knock is also special as this is my first as a captain of India… So, all the three double hundreds are important for me, as it has helped my team,” he elaborated.

Rohit has been India’s go-to man in limited overs for quite some time now. In fact, his double century today further underlined the stupendous form he has displayed since his return to international cricket in June this year, after a nine-month injury layoff. Looking back, he said 2017 was his best year in international cricket. “This year has been the best for me as a cricketer. I am someone who doesn’t look too far ahead I am only thinking about this particular series.I have been hitting the ball quite well. I had to be ready when the opportunity came. I have no regrets about what has happened in the past. The future is bright,” he said.

Going forward, Rohit said he was not overly concerned about the upcoming tour to South Africa. Judging by the previous tours, he knew that he would have to make technical adjustments as a batsman to get acclimatised for that series. But before that, he has a task at hand – ensure India wins the ongoing ODI and T20 series against Sri Lanka.

