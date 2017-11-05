I don’t have a get out of jail delivery: Ish Sodhi

Ish Sodhi dismissed Hardik Pandya with a brilliant delivery during the second T20 match in Rajkot on Saturday. (Source: PTI) Ish Sodhi dismissed Hardik Pandya with a brilliant delivery during the second T20 match in Rajkot on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

Ever since Kiwi leg-spinner, Ish Sodhi made a return to the national side for the T20 series he has caught the attention with notable contributions for his side. While in the first T20, where the bowlers were carted around for runs, Sodhi stood out with figures of 4/25 in four overs and in the second T20, he once again came into bowl during the powerplay and returned with yet another wonderful spell of four overs for 25 runs and a solitary wicket. His wicket of Hardik Pandya was also exceptional as he bamboozled the allrounder with a googly to dislodge the timber. But what was noticeable in his spell was they way he stemmed the flow of runs, putting pressure on the hosts and helping his side win the match.

Reflecting on his performance, Sodhi, said, “It was a flat wicket, the hundred by Colin Munro was special, he will remember it for the rest of his life. It started to spin in the second innings, the ball got scruffed up and started helping the bowlers. I have practiced the googly a lot in the nets, wanted it to bowl at the right time. I don’t have a get out of jail delivery as much, but I want to add variety to my game. T20 is a great challenge, it’s action-packed and bowling well tonight was a great plus.”

Earlier, after losing the first T20 Sodhi had spoken about the importance of finding momentum and said, “T20 cricket is all about momentum. I think that’s just about recognising those key moments and how we can slow their momentum down.”

“Every game we play, we try to put on our best performance and try to win for our country and we’re going to approach the same way.”, he further added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd