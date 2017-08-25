I do not think I would ever give up on captaincy, says Jason Holder

Jason Holder has been the captain of West Indies for two years now. (Source: AP) Jason Holder has been the captain of West Indies for two years now. (Source: AP)

Despite suffering a humiliating defeat against England at Edgbaston last week and coming under heavy criticism West Indies skipper Jason Holder has said that he has no thoughts of giving up on his captaincy.

Choosing to ignore the criticism coming under towards his side, Holder said, “I don’t really hear it. I can’t change it or control so it’s a waste of time worrying about it. We’ve taken a fair bit of criticism from West Indians and English and everybody else to be honest. That’s something that inspires or motivates some people and it breaks some people.”

“But for us we’ve got to stay together as a side for people who might not necessarily be able to handle it. For the people, it motivates that must drive them to get the best out of themselves.”

Refuting talks of giving up on the captaincy Holder said, “It’s not easy. We haven’t had the best results over the last few years but I enjoy it. I don’t shy away from it and I don’t think I’d ever give it up. There might be a situation where people want to move on from me but I can’t control that. The one thing I can control is trying to get the best out of each and every individual in the dressing room and I try my best to do that.”

“One thing I’ve said to myself is that when I leave here just leave some kind of mark on it. So far the guys have been quite receptive and helped me out tremendously. It is a young group, we’re trying to learn as fast as we possibly can under the circumstances we’re faced with.”

