I didn’t want this to be my last Test: Glenn Maxwell

A “sleepless night” was followed by a dream day as Glenn Maxwell notched up his maiden Test century. The flamboyant Australian spoke after his landmark achievement on his return to the Test side after more than two years in the wilderness. Excerpts:

On his comeback to the Test side

It’s been a long time between drinks since 2014, my last Test. I didn’t want to waste the opportunity, didn’t want to make it my last Test that’s for sure. I know how bad it felt when I played that last game in Dubai and didn’t play again. Ijust wanted to make it count, every opportunity I get. To get back in the side in the first place was something I really held close to my heart. I was so happy to be able to walk back on the field with the Australian Test team with the Baggy Green cap on and I was just filled with joy when I got told I had the opportunity to do that again.”

On being unbeaten on 82 overnight

I thought about it all night. I went through about 300 to 400 different scenarios that could’ve happened the next day, most of them weren’t good. Even thinking about it now I’ve got a frog in my throat.

On what the century means to him

It’s as special a moment as I’ve had in my career and hopefully, it’s not the last. So much emotion fell out of me as soon as I got that hundred. Hopefully, it just ticks something inside that I can continue to be consistent. If I can keep producing long innings and batting long periods of time, building partnerships with other players, that’s going to go a long way to firstly holding my spot and secondly, winning games for Australia.

On taking inspiration from Smith

He probably lifts the team to another level because he makes the game look so easy as well. We watch him play and everyone is in awe of the way he goes about it. He does it in such a different, unique way and he owns that. He doesn’t care what people say about his technique. He knows he has his technique doubters. So he’s a guy that people feed off. And he’s a very inspirational leader with the way he’s gone about his career. He obviously had his doubters, when he came into the team he was a leg-spinning all-rounder, batting at 8 or 9. So what a turnaround he has had.

On his partnership with Smith

Obviously yesterday, I came in at a time when it was a bit of a tricky situation. I think we were 140/4, and luckily I had Steve at the other end, who is quite experienced. Worked really well with him, the ball was reverse swinging and tried to play as straight as I could and keep my pads out of the way. The plan was pretty simple – to keep doing that for as long as possible and try to keep the Indian team out on their feet for as long as possible.

On his role with the ball

If I’m going to be playing at number six, I have to be giving something else in the team. You can’t get by being a fielder and a batsman, you need the extra string to your bow when you’re at number six.

