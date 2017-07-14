I definitely want to play ICC World Cup 2019, says Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle scored 18 runs against India in T20I on Sunday. (Source: AP) Chris Gayle scored 18 runs against India in T20I on Sunday. (Source: AP)

West Indies aggressive opener Chris Gayle made a comeback to the side after being excluded for more than an year due to players’ disputes with the board. Gayle played against India in the T20I where he scored 18 before getting out to Kuldeep Yadav. Gayle expressed his delight of donning the West Indies jersey and playing for his side in front of home crowd.

“It was a great feeling wearing the maroon in front of the home crowd. I didn’t realise at the time how long I was out,” Gayle said.

Talking about further plans, Gayle told that he is seeking to play the 2019 World Cup that is scheduled to take place in England.

“The fans were happy to see me back on the field representing West Indies. Hopefully, things can get better. Hopefully, I can play a few more games. I definitely want to play the 2019 World Cup. “Things are beginning to open up a little more now between players and the board. It’s looking good, and we’ve to try and build from this to get the best players out on the field,” he told.

“With our experience, we (seniors) will try and share as much as we can before we go,” Gayle added.

West Indies are ranked ninth in ODIs and could also miss out on automatic qualification for the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales.

The top eight-ranked teams in the world would get direct entry in the World Cup while the bottom two will play a qualifier with other top six associate sides. Out of these eight teams, two will further qualify for the World Cup. The opener insisted that his side would be looking to get direct entry into the tournament.

The cut-off date for direct qualification for the World Cup is September 30, 2017.

“(The) 2019 (World Cup) is just around the corner. We don’t want to miss out like what happened at the Champions Trophy. “We will try and push hard and everyone can work collectively to make sure we’re part of the World Cup,” he added.

