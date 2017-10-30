I cringe on reading Virat Kohli’s statements before a series, says Rahul Dravid

Team India registered their fifth successive win under Virat Kohli’s captaincy. (Source: PTI) Team India registered their fifth successive win under Virat Kohli’s captaincy. (Source: PTI)

Former India captain and current coach of India A and India U-19, Rahul Dravid has spoken his mind on the aggression Indian skipper Virat Kohli gets on the table and the right time when wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni should bid adieu to international cricket.

Speaking at the Bangalore Literature Festival on Sunday, Dravid said that he cringes on reading skipper Kohli’s statements before a series. “Virat sometimes comes across as outrageous and I cringe on reading his statements before a series. But if he can bring the best out of himself by needling the opposition, so be it,” Dravid said as per Zee News.

Dravid added that the matches can be won by players who don’t sport a tattoo on their sleeves. However, when asked about Dhoni’s retirement, he said, “People might have different opinions on when Dhoni should retire. But, if the selectors have selected him, he can play for India as long as he wants.”

While Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a game changer and has seen the emergence of cricketers from smaller cities and towns, the 44-year old batsman said it had to do with accessibility to facilities and knowledge thanks to commercialisation of the game and television broadcast.

“Although people may deride IPL and T20 format because of which they think cricket has been commercialised, thanks to the money in it, access to facilities are better,” he said, citing the recent Ranji match between Karnataka and Hyderabad held in Shivamogga,” he concluded.

