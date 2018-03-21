‘I couldn’t see Rabada going into Smith or Smith going into Rabada,’ says Mike Procter

Mike Procter said that it is up to the match referee whether they go by the books or take it case-by-case. (Source: AP) Mike Procter said that it is up to the match referee whether they go by the books or take it case-by-case. (Source: AP)

Kagiso Rabada’s acquittal from a two-Test ban has raised questions about the ICC’s demerits system and the role of the match officials in this case. Mike Procter, who functioned as a match referee for a long time and was in the hot seat during the infamous ‘Monkeygate’ episode, gives his impressions about the matter.

What is your take on the Rabada decision?

It’s a matter of opinion. I don’t know who reported it. If it was reported by the umpires on the field to the match referee, then he’s got to take cognizance of that because two officials on the field feel that something’s happened. So they report it to the match referee and he makes a decision. He would have had to take that into account. As he could have been lenient, he still had to take into account that the two officials on the field saw something happen. There are a lot of things you have to look at.

So you didn’t see Rabada being in the red here?

The unfortunate thing is I’ve been told that the Australian captain had said beforehand that they want to gee up Rabada so that he doesn’t play. I don’t know who’s to blame. Who’s got the right when the bowler’s walking down the line and the batsman’s walking down the line, who’s got the right? I don’t think either of them moved either way. I think it was a 50-50 scenario. I couldn’t see Rabada going into Smith or Smith going into Rabada. I don’t think there was spite in it.

What is your take on the demerits system?

I think the demerits system is there because you have to draw the line somewhere. As in everything. One point or three points or how bad it was is like in Britain, South Africa or Australia, you get demerit points on your driver’s licence depending on what you do. The last one you might get for a trivial thing like a parking ticket or parking where you shouldn’t and you get banned for two years. It’s equivalent. The match referee is the guy who makes the call and it’s very unfortunate for Rabada. The video of him and (Steve) Smith, there was little in it. I didn’t think there was even any body contact. As the situation stands, it was overturned. It’s something that has happened before as well. If he didn’t do it in the honest opinion of the advocate, then so be it. He’s probably the best judge…

Match referees talk about going by the book. Isn’t it better taking it case by case?

It’s totally up to the match referee. They receive reports from umpires but I would take it case by case. But I wasn’t around when this points system came in. I don’t know what the instructions are to the modern-day match referees and umpires. You have to take that into account. I tried looking at both sides since I was a match referee for such a long time. For me, I would go by the book but I would also take cognizance of the situations. Every situation will be different, whether it’s Rabada or any other case, and should be looked at differently. That’s how I would perceive it to be but maybe, that’s not the case at this space and time.

Over-the-top celebrations — where do you think you draw the line?

Drawing the line is the new expression I’ve heard ever since the Australians have been here. They say it’s a visible line. No one really knows where this line is, by the way. I haven’t seen one. It’s up to the individual. If he wants to behave in a certain way then, well, so be it. That’s fine, as long as it’s in the spirit of the game and it doesn’t show abuse to a batsman. The rules are there.

There is one theory that it was just the ICC bowing to the popular vote at the expense of the match referee…

I don’t think that would have had anything to do with it. The officials and the chair, the man who was appointed to take the final call, I’m sure is above all that. He was put in there to make a decision on the evidence that he’s given. That’s like with the match referee, they base their decision on the evidence before them. Not what happened before or after with that particular player or whether he had a bad temper. You judge on the facts that you are given and that’s it.

We’ve seen the likes of Jeff Crowe and Chris Broad functioning for a long period now… Should the ICC have an evaluation system or a tenure in place for match referees?

I don’t think there should be a tenure at all. I think guys like Chris Broad and Jeff Crowe are experienced. I can assure you, having been a match referee for 7-8 years, the more experience you get the better you become. It’s like a Richie Benaud on commentary. It’s a game, you need people with experience.

