I copped a bit of heat stroke on the first day, says Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell is already facing the heat in Bangladesh. (Source: Reuters) Glenn Maxwell is already facing the heat in Bangladesh. (Source: Reuters)

Australia will be squaring-off against Bangladesh for the first Test at Dhaka. Incidentally, this is the first time in 11 years that Australia will be playing a Test in Bangladesh. Hence, most of the Aussie players are inexperienced with the testing conditions. Hard-hitting batsman Glenn Maxwell, who is touring Bangladesh for the first time to play a Test, is already facing the heat as he revealed that he had a bout of heatstroke after a grueling net session.

“I copped a bit of heat stroke on the first day, which wasn’t a good start. I think just doing some running outside then had to go inside to do some fitness testing, and then going back outside (to train) didn’t help too much. Basically, my body shut down a little bit but I was fine after a bit of an ice bath and plenty of fluids.”, Maxwell said and added, “With the morning rain and the overnight rain, I think all the moisture’s coming out of the ground and making it quite sweaty work for us. But it’s been good, we’ve got a lot out of the last few days, basically putting the finishing touches for day one.”

Speaking on the kinds of wickets that will be available in the Bangladesh, Maxwell said,”As we showed in India, we probably prefer those wickets where the ball beats our defence and we’re able to sort of just play the line and added, “When it’s spinning big consistently, you can hold your defence and you can trust that the ball’s going to miss the outside edge. We put extreme conditions in (place for) Darwin with the wickets, where we made them ridiculously tough to bat on and guys tested themselves really well during that week.”

“The wickets were perfect. Even coming here and having a couple of hits on these wickets, it’s very similar to what we were facing in Darwin, if not a little bit easier I suppose in the nets. “I think the guys are more than well-equipped to handle whatever comes at us in this first Test.”, he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd