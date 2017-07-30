I come from a historical place but now people know an India cricketer lives there: Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Rajeshwari Gayakwad returned with a fifer against New Zealand in a do-or-die match. (Source: AP) Rajeshwari Gayakwad returned with a fifer against New Zealand in a do-or-die match. (Source: AP)

Member of the Indian women’s team which recently qualified for the ICC Women’s World Cup final, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, has acknowledged that while she hails from the historical town of Bijapur, people will now also know it as a place where an Indian cricketer lives.

“Yes, I come from a historical place known for its architecture but probably now people know that an India cricketer lives there,” Rajeshwari Gayakwad said and added, “It feels really nice. I could have never imagined that this is the kind of response we will be getting from everyone — cricket lovers, media and everyone around. Only if my father would have been there to see all this. I don’t think anyone would have been more proud than him,” she said, the soft-spoken cricketer’s answers barely audible.

However, Rajeshwari’s journey to the top has been far from easy, as she lost her father just after she made her India debut. “I still miss him every day. My father passed away in 2014, just after my India debut. I came back after playing my debut international series (T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka) and he passed away. Even when I step onto the field, I feel, he is watching me from somewhere,” said Rajeshwari.

“My father aspired to play serious cricket but never got a chance to express himself. When he realised I had talent, he wanted that I get formal coaching. Initially, I was bowling left-arm medium pace but it was my coach who told me to try left-arm orthodox spin. Within two months of formal coaching, I was playing for the Karnataka state team,” she added.

Meanwhile, speaking about her success at the World Cup, Rajeshwari said that consistency is the key to success. “The key to success in limited overs cricket is consistency. My forte is bowling wicket-to-wicket. I believe in stifling the batsmen for runs. Obviously, as a bowler, you need to have variations. I am working on flighted deliveries, drift. The more I play, the better I will get,” she said.

After returning to her hometown, Rajeshwari is slowly gaining popularity. “My mother tells me that earlier, people knew that there is this girl, who plays for India but they now know Rajeshwari is from Bijapur. There is a connect — our girl has played World Cup final,” Rajeshwari said.

