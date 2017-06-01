I can’t see any smoke at all, says Amitabh Chaudhary on Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli rift

Amitabh Chaudhary denied reports of rift between head coach Anil Kumble and skipper Virat Kohli. (Source: PTI) Amitabh Chaudhary denied reports of rift between head coach Anil Kumble and skipper Virat Kohli. (Source: PTI)

Acting Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Amitabh Chaudhary said on Thursday that there was no rift between India head coach Anil Kumble and captain Virat Kohli.

Chaudhary denied allegations that have been recently surfacing in the media about tensions between Kohli and Kumble due to difference of opinions on various selection matters.

Chaudhary said that he was not aware of any spat between the captain and coach. He said, “I cannot see any smoke at all.”

He added that Kumble’s appointment as the head coach was made for a certain period of time and that it has come to an end. Kumble’s contract finishes at the end of the ongoing Champions Trophy taking place in London.

“Appointment was made for certain time and that is ending. BCCI is following process and Cricket Advisory Committee will take decision,” he said. The Committee consists of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

He added, “It’s a very simple issue. The appointment which was made last year was after a process has been gone through. And at the end of that process, an appointment was made for a period.”

The 46-year old Kumble, who took over as India’s coach from Ravi Shastri, has had a successful run throughout India’s campaign under him. He even helped the side reach the top ICC Test ranking.

