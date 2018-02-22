I can deliver a lot more than I am doing right now, says Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey scored 79 from 48 balls in the second T20I. (Source: BCCI) Manish Pandey scored 79 from 48 balls in the second T20I. (Source: BCCI)

India’s middle-order batsman Manish Pandey revealed that he went through a tough time in the South African tour after failing to get a regular spot in the starting eleven. On Thursday, Pandey proved his mettle after scoring a marvellous unbeaten knock of 79 from 48 balls and helping India post a competitive 188 in 20 overs. Speaking at the post-match press conference Pandey also went on to say that he is not satisfied with himself and wants to deliver more than he is doing right now.

Addressing the media, Pandey said, “I was waiting to play here. Even in the ODIs, I was trying to squeeze my chances in but that didn’t happen. T20 was good and Centurion has been good to me. I still remember the 100 I got here about 9-10 years ago.”

“Sometimes I feel.. you know I bat at no. 5. I’ve got a few chances at No. 4, I’ve delivered. Batting combinations sometimes pushes me down to 5. I’ve tried my bit but I also feel I could do a bit more with myself,” he said before adding, “India have got a really good top line-up. We have top three batting for about 35-40 overs with guys like Virat and then Mahi coming in ahead of me. But yeah I think it’d be nice to get some more chances and wish I could deliver more. Actually, I can deliver a lot more than I am doing right now.”

Admitting that sitting on the bench is tough at times, the 27-year-old said, “Honestly, it is a little tough,” he admitted. It works on your mind a lot. Especially this tour I felt a lot actually. I had to see a doctor also because of that.”

“But it is okay, It is part of the game, that’s what cricket is all about. You have to wait for your chances, especially to play for a team like India where you have all stars and legends after legends. So you have to be patient and try my bit there.”

Reflecting on MS Dhoni’s blitzkrieg with the bat Pandey said, “I think Mahi woke up. (laughter). It was his chance, he’s probably the best lower down the order. In the last couple of overs he looks to dominate and that’s what happens. He’s done that a number of times. I thought SA bowled fairly well. It’s just that a couple of inside edges went to the boundary and some really good shots by Mahi took us to 188. I think South Africa bowled fairly well today.”

